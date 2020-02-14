Canadian World Fund (TSE:CWF) Stock Price Up ∞

Canadian World Fund Limited (TSE:CWF) shares rose ∞ on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.06, approximately 826 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,747 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.06.

About Canadian World Fund (TSE:CWF)

Canadian World Fund Limited (CWF) is a Canada-based closed-end equity fund. The Company’s objective is to provide its investors with long-term returns by investing across the globe in securities of primarily publicly traded growth companies. The Company investment portfolio includes various sectors, such as financials, consumer discretionary, industrials, information technology, healthcare, cash and cash equivalents, energy, consumer staples, materials and utilities.

