CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CannTrust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CannTrust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.63.

CTST traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.82. 135,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,833. CannTrust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.27. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CannTrust by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 28,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CannTrust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 184,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CannTrust by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CannTrust by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CannTrust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

