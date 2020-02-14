Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$44.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEED. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Laurentian set a C$26.00 price objective on Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

TSE:WEED opened at C$25.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.50. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$18.23 and a 1 year high of C$70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.