Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $23.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSWC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $383.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 914,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 656.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 200,916 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $3,732,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 170,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 161,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

