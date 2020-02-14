Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$1.21 ($0.86) and last traded at A$1.21 ($0.86), approximately 158,928 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.24 ($0.88).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.58. The firm has a market cap of $405.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22.

About Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM)

Capricorn Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and project evaluation business in Australia, Madagascar, and Mauritius. It holds a 100% interest in Karlawinda gold project located near Newman in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

