Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CS. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,672. The company has a market capitalization of $291.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,834,575.40. Also, insider George Leslie Brack purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,045,095. Insiders have purchased 327,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,640 over the last quarter.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

