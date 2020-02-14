Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Cardinal Health worth $28,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 325.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 291,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 223,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,769. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4811 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

