Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 222,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

