CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million.
Shares of CARG traded down $8.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,886,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,512. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.
CarGurus Company Profile
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.
