CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $664-676 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.15 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.55 EPS.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.10. 1,572,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,512. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In related news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ian G. Smith sold 30,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,218,966.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 771,554 shares of company stock worth $29,405,072. 34.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

