Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Northland Securities currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.10.

CASA traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. 327,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.52 million, a PE ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

