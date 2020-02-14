Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Short Interest Update

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,364,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVA shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.73. 503,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,232. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

In other news, CEO Remi Barbier bought 100,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sanford Robertson bought 76,212 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 194,111 shares of company stock worth $749,307. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 163,801 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

