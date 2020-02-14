CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPCAY. ValuEngine upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an underweight rating for the company.

Shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 26,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,777. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.05. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

