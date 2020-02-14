CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,800 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.30. 132,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,623 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

