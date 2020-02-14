CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells $489,600.00 in Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $137.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.20. CDW has a 12-month low of $90.53 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in CDW by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in CDW by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 56,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

