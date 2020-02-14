CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a daily sentiment score of -1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CVE:CVX remained flat at $C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 213,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of $21.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63. CEMATRIX has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.07.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

