Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Centene worth $45,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

