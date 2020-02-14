Centrica (LON:CNA) Issues Earnings Results

Centrica (LON:CNA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.30 ($0.10), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of CNA traded down GBX 12.96 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 71.82 ($0.94). The stock had a trading volume of 124,109,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.93%.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
