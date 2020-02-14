Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

CNTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 306,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,333. The firm has a market cap of $245.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.90. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.