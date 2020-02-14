Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of CTL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 174,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,587,016. Centurylink has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

