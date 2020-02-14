Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Trading Down 8.4%

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)’s stock price was down 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.43 and last traded at $13.88, approximately 29,901,192 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 12,587,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTL shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 54.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centurylink Company Profile (NYSE:CTL)

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

