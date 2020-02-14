Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Update

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 7,840,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.
In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.56. 295,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.80 and a beta of 1.59. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
