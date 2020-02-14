Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Update

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 7,840,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,659 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,912 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 420,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 351,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.56. 295,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.80 and a beta of 1.59. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

