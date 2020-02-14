CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

CF stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

