Cfra Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $55.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target boosted by Cfra from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.34.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,249 shares of company stock worth $1,991,138 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 276,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,791 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

