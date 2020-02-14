ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. ChannelAdvisor updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 112,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $314.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.36 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 537,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECOM shares. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

