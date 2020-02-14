Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Short Interest Update

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 36,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:BURG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Chanticleer has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Chanticleer alerts:

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a negative return on equity of 115.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chanticleer will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Chanticleer

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chanticleer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanticleer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.