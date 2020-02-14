Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.45-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.962-3.001 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.Charles River Laboratories Intl. also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.45-7.60 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day moving average is $140.99. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $175.25.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.88.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

