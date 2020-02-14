Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-14.5% to $2.96-3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Charles River Laboratories Intl. also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.60 EPS.
Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.50. 102,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day moving average of $140.99. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $175.25.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.