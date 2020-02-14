Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-14.5% to $2.96-3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Charles River Laboratories Intl. also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.60 EPS.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.50. 102,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day moving average of $140.99. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $175.25.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.88.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

