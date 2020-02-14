Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Short Interest Up 22.1% in January

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,910,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 43,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 927,326 shares of company stock valued at $44,114,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,985. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.