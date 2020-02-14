Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) Insider Acquires £151.20 in Stock

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley purchased 45 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($198.90).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Paul Abberley purchased 49 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £148.47 ($195.30).

CAY traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 326.40 ($4.29). The stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 323.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 293.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. Charles Stanley Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 231.26 ($3.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.