Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 555,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,697. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.