Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Michael A. Osier Sells 24,000 Shares

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,061,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,741 shares in the company, valued at $18,436,621.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael A. Osier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chegg alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $246,189.90.

CHGG opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.96, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. Chegg Inc has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Citigroup increased their price target on Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.