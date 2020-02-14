Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Down to $40.91

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.73, but opened at $40.91. Chegg shares last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 156,821 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,012,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 13,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $526,243.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,767.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 806,197 shares of company stock valued at $31,730,908. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Chegg by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Chegg by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

