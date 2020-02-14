ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Susan M. Kanaya Sells 45,300 Shares of Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 45,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $2,247,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,236.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCXI. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

