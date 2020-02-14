Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 7.6%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.01, 1,770,857 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,155,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $486.34 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 125.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 50,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

