China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) Trading Down 99%

Shares of China Auto Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:CALI) traded down 99% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 505 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.34 price objective on shares of China Auto Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

China Auto Logistics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells and trades in imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Sales of Automobiles, Financing Services, and Other Services segments. The company also offers financing services, including letter of credit issuance, purchase deposit financing, and import duty advances services, as well as automobile value-added services comprising assistance related to customs clearance, storage, and delivery services.

