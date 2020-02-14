China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 521,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CBPO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.49. 121,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,245. China Biologic Products has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $119.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.16.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBPO. BidaskClub cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $92.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBPO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in China Biologic Products during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in China Biologic Products by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

