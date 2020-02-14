China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Position Raised by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in China Mobile by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 2.9% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 3.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 71.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHL. Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE CHL traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 976,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,131. The company has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

