China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in China Mobile by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Mobile by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of China Mobile by 476.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of China Mobile by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,118,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 177,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of China Mobile by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHL opened at $42.45 on Friday. China Mobile Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

