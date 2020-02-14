Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $104.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,120. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $105.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

