Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHR. TD Securities downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.13.

CHR traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$7.84. 353,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,731. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.85. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$7.04 and a twelve month high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$351.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total value of C$98,197.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,157.08.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

