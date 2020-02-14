Christopher D. Clark Acquires 4,500 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Stock

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,335.00.

NYSE RGT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.63. 27,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,427. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

