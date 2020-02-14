Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stake Lessened by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after buying an additional 224,656 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Chubb by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

CB stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.89 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

