CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.40

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.40 and last traded at C$25.14, with a volume of 315675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIX shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.66.

In related news, Director David C. Pauli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$220,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,124,750. Also, Director Sheila A. Murray sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.85, for a total transaction of C$235,553.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,777,007.81. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,386.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

