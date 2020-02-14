Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $234,000 Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,442,000 after acquiring an additional 93,165 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 30.6% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 306,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,792 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 184,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 174,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

Shares of ABMD opened at $164.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day moving average is $188.34. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.02 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

