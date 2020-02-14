Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $245,000 Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCAU. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCAU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

