Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 537 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

