Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 632 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,612,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after buying an additional 583,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,029,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,482,000 after buying an additional 376,343 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 758.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,325,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.