Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XEC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 56,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.46. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $76.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

In other Cimarex Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

