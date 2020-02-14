Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.54

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.54 and last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 46591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNK. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

